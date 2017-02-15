Colorado Rapids unveil secondary jersey for 2017

The Colorado Rapids unveiled their new secondary jersey for 2017 on Wednesday. The jersey goes on general sale March 1, but fans local to Denver can pick it up at the Rapids' jersey Launch Party at Denver's City Hall on Mar. 1. Otherwise, stay tuned for details ASAP on ordering through MLSstore.

The jersey is gold with blue sleeves and red details, inspired by the Colorado state flag. Here's the front and back of the men's authentic version:

Here's the long-sleeved version:

Here's the women's version:

Check out some detail shots: