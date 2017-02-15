Chicago Fire announce affiliation with USL's Tulsa Roughnecks FC

The Chicago Fire announced Wednesday they have entered into an affiliate partnership with Tulsa Roughnecks FC, of the USL. Per the agreement, the Fire will have the right to loan players to Tulsa, and have the ability to recall those players from the loan at any time.

"We are pleased to be collaborating with Tulsa Roughnecks and their coach, David Vaudreuil,'' Fire GM Nelson Rodriguez said in a statement provided by the team. "In addition to loaning players, we will also seek to find scrimmage opportunities and share best practices. We also thank Saint Louis FC for the previous two years and wish them luck as they work with the hope of joining MLS.''

In 2015 and 2016, the Fire were affiliated with Saint Louis FC.

The Roughnecks are coached by Vaudreuil, a former defender for the Fire who played for the Men in Red in 2001 and 2002.

In 2017, 21 of 22 MLS teams, plus 2018 expansion side Los Angeles FC, have announced a USL affiliate.