Ticket sales for Atlanta United's inaugural match pass 40,000, may sell out

Atlanta United FC have sold more than 40,000 tickets for their inaugural MLS match on March 5 against the New York Red Bulls at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Tuesday.

Club president Darren Eales told the AJC that the team is on pace to fill the 55,000-seat venue at Georgia Tech University, which will serve as Atlanta’s home until Mercedes-Benz Stadium is completed this summer.

Eales said that the team has sold more than 27,000 season tickets. He’d told media in past weeks that the club had a soft cap of 30,000 for season-ticket sales, but that the team would consider increasing that number if demand persists.

ATL UTD sold more than 10,000 single-game tickets for the opener in a seven-day period starting on Feb. 2.

The 40,000 tickets sold to date also exceed the soft cap that the team planned for the capacity for soccer games at the 71,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which will also serve as the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

Eales has said that the club expects to have eliminate that soft cap for select games at the downtown venue once Atlanta opens it on July 30 against Orlando City SC.