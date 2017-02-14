FC Dallas split results in two preseason matches vs. Argentine club Lanus

A pair of FC Dallas squads failed to pick up a win against Argentine club Lanus on Tuesday, as the FCD first-team drew 1-1 against the Buenos Aires side while the Dallas reserves fell 2-0 on the penultimate day of the club’s Argentina trip. Both matches were 50 minutes

The first team opened proceedings, falling behind 1-0 in the seventh minute before Atiba Harris headed home a Kellyn Acosta set piece to make it 1-1 in the 35th.

Dallas’ reserves weren’t as lucky. They finished the opening 25 minutes tied 0-0, but conceded twice in the final 11 minutes to fall 2-0 to Lanus’ second squad.

FCD will play their final match of their preseason trip to Argentina on Wednesday before returning to Texas. The club will host Panamanian side Arabe Unido in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals on Feb. 22.

FC Dallas first-team lineup: Chris Seitz; Atiba Harris, Matt Hedges, Maynor Figueroa, Roland Lamah; Kellyn Acosta, Carlos Gruezo, Hernan Grana, Michael Barrios; Maxi Urruti, Tesho Akindele

FC Dallas second-team lineup: Jesse Gonzalez; Anibal Chala, Aaron Guillen, Walker Hume, Reggie Cannon; Jacori Hayes, Carlos Cermeno; Paxton Pomykal (Adonijah Reid, 42’), Javier Morales, Jesus Ferreira; Cristian Colman

Highlights: