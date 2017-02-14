Brad Davis to sign one-day contract with Houston, retire a member of Dynamo

Brad Davis will officially retire as a member of the Houston Dynamo, the club announced Tuesday.

Davis, who spent the 2016 season in Kansas City, will sign a one-day contract with Houston at a press event Thursday, allowing the 35-year-old midfielder to retire as a member of the Dynamo, where he played from 2006 to 2015. Davis initially announced that he’d retire following the 2016 season on Oct. 23 of last year.

Davis’ 15-year career was highlighted by a pair of MLS Cup championships, a MLS Best XI selection in 2011, six MLS All-Star selections and a Supporters’ Shield. His 123 assists and 392 games played rank third and fourth in MLS regular season history, respectively.

A native of St. Louis, Davis holds the Dynamo club records for games played (271), starts (252), minutes played (21,768) and assists (104), among other categories. He’ll be joined at Thursday’s event by Dynamo president Chris Canetti, former Houston forward Brian Ching and several more of his ex-teammates.

Including the playoffs, Davis totaled 60 goals and 132 assists in 419 career MLS appearances. He began his career in 2002 with the MetroStars and spent the 2003 and 2004 seasons with Dallas before joining the San Jose Earthquakes in 2005. He moved with the Quakes to Houston in 2006, helping the club to their MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007 and leading them to appearances in the championship game in 2011 and 2012.

Internationally, Davis collected 17 caps with the US men’s national team, including one appearance – a start in the group stage finale against Germany – at the 2014 World Cup.

Off the field, Davis has been a major supporter of the Banded Brigade, a non-profit organization that helps active duty and returning service men and women transition to civilian life. He started “Brad’s Brigade” as a fundraiser for the organization, with the Dynamo announcing Tuesday that they’ve committed to continue their support of “Brad’s Brigade” on an ongoing basis.