Preseason - Sunday, February 12: Timbers tourney action renews in Rose City

Five MLS clubs continue their preseason preparations with matches on Sunday, February 12. Here is a rundown of the day's action:

FC Dallas 2, CA River Plate Reserves 1

Recent Homegrown signing Jesus Ferreira and 2017 SuperDraft pick Walker Hume scored as the reigning MLS Supporters’ Shield champions continued their tour of Argentina with a 60-minute scrimmage defeat of legendary Buenos Aires powerhouse Club Atletico River Plate's reserve side on Sunday morning in Ezeiza. FCD return to Texas in midweek as they count down to their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal clash with Panama’s Arabe Unido on Feb. 23 and March 1.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real Salt Lake

Four Western Conference foes are in action as the Portland Timbers’ preseason invitational tournament resumes at Providence Park on Sunday evening; RSL and the Whitecaps kick off the doubleheader at 5:30 pm ET; watch the live stream on MLSsoccer.com.

Salt Lake came back from 3-1 down to salvage a 3-3 draw in a shootout with the Timbers in their first game of this tournament on Thursday. Goals from Joao Plata, Luke Mulholland and Omar Holness earned a stalemate against a PTFC side that played with 10 men for more than half the game. Vancouver drew 1-1 with MNUFC via a Russell Teibert strike that same night.

Portland Timbers. vs. Minnesota United FC

The second half of the twin bill at Providence Park begins at 8 pm ET and features the home side – who saw a Diego Valeri brace and a Darren Mattocks goal as well as a straight red to Diego Chara on Thursday – duel the 2017 debutants from MNUFC. The Loons’ Thursday goal vs. Vancouver came from Kevin Molino. Watch Portland-Minnesota live on MLSsoccer.com here.