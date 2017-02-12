DC United reveal new secondary jersey for 2017

It's a new look for D.C. United in 2017.

The new secondary jersey for the capital club is one-of-a-kind in MLS, featuring the club's three colors prominently. And you can get your own jersey over at MLSstore.com today.

Here's the front and back of the men's authentic version:

Here's the long-sleeved version:

And here's the women's version:

Looking to buy a brand-new D.C. United secondary jersey of your own? Head over to MLSstore.com right now to get the gear you need!