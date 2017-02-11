Seattle Sounders' Stefan Frei shows progress on imposing back tattoo

Stefan Frei is the Seattle Sounders' starting goalkeeper, and the 2016 MLS Cup MVP.

He's also the canvas for an imposing tattoo.

The 'keeper showed off recent progress on his full back body art on social media on Saturday.

Had a chance to keep working on this. Slowly getting there ☺ Thanks again @AtomArtCore , you are the BEST! #tattoo #SeattleLove pic.twitter.com/vUwB9B31eQ — Stefan Frei (@Stefan24Frei) February 11, 2017

Definitely not the kind of project you complete in a day. Best of luck to Frei as the design continues to evolve.