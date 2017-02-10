View from Couch: Under-the-radar signings you can expect to over deliver

The 2017 offseason has Atlanta United FC throwing cash around these MLS streets like they scored a '90s Bad Boy cameo, but just because they caped up in the shiny suits doesn't mean other squads haven't come correct with smart spending. Here are five under-the-radar transfers to chew on:

Name: Anibal Chala

Position: Left Back

Age: 20

Acquired: Signing – Dec. 14, 2016

Last Club: El Nacional (Ecuador)

Best Line from the Press Release: Since 2013, when he was just 16, Chalá has logged nearly 9,500 minutes in 116 league appearances for Ecuadorian first division side El Nacional.

FC Dallas is renowned for producing a steady stream of Homegrown talent, but they're also sneaky-good at identifying young players with prime-time potential (See: Castillo, Fabian). Cashing in chips first laid at the feet of Carlos Gruezo, they leveraged their hand into signing fellow Ecuadorian Anibal Chala, a left back whose highlights are so impressive FCD Digital guru and straight-shooter Daniel Robertson swears by them. Chala seems, ah … quick. And fast. He basically just vibrated his molecules and ran through this article.

David Guzman to Portland