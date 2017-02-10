View from Couch: Under-the-radar signings you can expect to over deliver

The 2017 offseason has Atlanta United FC throwing cash around these MLS streets like they scored a '90s Bad Boy cameo, but just because they caped up in the shiny suits doesn't mean other squads haven't come correct with smart spending. Here are five under-the-radar transfers to chew on:
Anibal Chala to FC Dallas
Name: Anibal Chala
Position: Left Back
Age: 20
Acquired: Signing – Dec. 14, 2016
Last Club: El Nacional (Ecuador)
Best Line from the Press Release: Since 2013, when he was just 16, Chalá has logged nearly 9,500 minutes in 116 league appearances for Ecuadorian first division side El Nacional.
FC Dallas is renowned for producing a steady stream of Homegrown talent, but they're also sneaky-good at identifying young players with prime-time potential (See: Castillo, Fabian). Cashing in chips first laid at the feet of Carlos Gruezo, they leveraged their hand into signing fellow Ecuadorian Anibal Chala, a left back whose highlights are so impressive FCD Digital guru and straight-shooter Daniel Robertson swears by them. Chala seems, ah … quick. And fast. He basically just vibrated his molecules and ran through this article.
David Guzman to Portland
Name: David Guzman
Position: Midfielder
Age: 26 (until Feb. 18)
Acquired: Signing – Dec. 22, 2016
Last Club: Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica)
Best Line from the Press Release: Since making his professional debut in 2009, Guzmán played for Deportivo Saprissa for the past eight seasons, winning five Primera Division championships and a Copa Costa Rica title.
Portland's got a midfield monster in Diego Chara, but they spotted the future during a futile run in the 2016/17 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League, when they were ousted by Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa. David Guzman played the full 90 in both games, going beast mode and making MLSsoccer.com Editor-in-Chief Simon Borg ready for the second coming of Ozzie Alonso. Though we're all here for the defense, everyone should stay for the free kicks.
Juan David Cabezas to Houston
Name: Juan David Cabezas
Position: Midfielder
Age: 25
Acquired: Loan via Targeted Allocation Money – Dec. 30, 2016
Last Club: Deportivo Cali (Colombia)
Best Line from the Press Release: The 25-year-old brings eight years of professional experience and 170 career appearances at the senior level, with 19 goals to his credit.
The Houston Dynamo's offensive acquisitions had a Honduran flavor, but Colombian D-mid Juan David Cabezas might prove to be the backstop that allows that front foot to attack. As the video above indicates, he's not only a proven ball-winner, but one wielding the technical skill to make magic happen on the counter. With a slew of experience and a knack for crucial goals, Cabezas should slot in nicely to the starting XI.
Latif Blessing to SKC
Name: Latif Blessing
Position: Forward
Age: 20
Acquired: Discovery Signing – Jan. 9, 2017
Last Club: Liberty Professionals (Ghana)
Best Line from the Press Release: 2016 Ghana Premier League player of the year after leading the top flight with 17 goals in his first season on the senior team.
In the wake of Krisztian Nemeth's surprise departure, Sporting Kansas City was hurting for skill on the wing, and they might have turned up an answer in the Ghana Premier League. Forward Latif Blessing might take some time to get going, but once he does you can expect him to turn up the jets evident in this 10-minute highlight pack, which conveniently spotlights Blessing on the slo-mo replays. Head coach Peter Vermes says Blessing "has a nose for the goal" and "can do some innovative things out on the field" so let's hope the acclimation from Accra is smooth.
Alexander Ring to NYCFC
Name: Alexander Ring
Position: Midfielder
Age: 25
Acquired: Targeted Allocation Money – Feb. 1, 2017
Last Club: FC Kaiserslautern (2. Bundesliga)
Best Line from the Press Release: Although he was born in Helsinki, Alexander spent a substantial period of his childhood in Germany and developed as a player in the youth academies at VFL Lannesdorf and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as Anderlecht in Belgium and HJK Helsinki back in Finland.
With Andoni Iraola retiring, New York City FC entered the offseason seeking a defensive midfielder to pair with Andrea Pirlo and his fabulous hair. Finnish international Alexander Ring is ready to step into the Yankee Stadium spotlight, a family man raring to take on the Big Apple for the second half of his 20s. With highlights limited for the ol' No. 6, we're stuck digging in the Internet crates for this 5-year-old special from his time at HJK Helsinki.