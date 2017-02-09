Snow at MLS Cup? Past snow games in MLS history

Editor's note: With the northeastern part of the US currently getting hit with a snowstorm, some MLS fans might be wondering how many matches in league history have been played in snowy conditions. This article from Dec. 2, 2016 ahead of the MLS Cup Final between Toronto FC and the Seattle Sounders answers that question.

Could we see some flurries at MLS Cup?

There’s a legitimate chance of snow at BMO Field next Saturday, with the Accuweather forecast currently calling for a daytime high of 34 degrees Fahrenheit (1.1° C) dipping to an overnight low of 26 degrees (-3.33° C) with a 30 percent chance of flurries.

According to MLS Communications’ Rick Lawes, there’s never before been snow at an MLS Cup. The closest we came to breaking out the orange ball at a final was in 2013, when MLS Cup between Kansas City and Salt Lake kicked off with a game time temperature of 20 degrees. I was at that match – not warm, folks.

While we’ve yet to see snow at an MLS Cup, there have been several snow games during the regular season. Unsurprisingly, Colorado have been involved in a preponderance of them, while the Red Bulls have hosted two snow games and Toronto FC have played host to one. In late May. Fun.

Per Lawes, here’s the list of games in MLS history in which “snow” has been entered as a weather condition. Because of a change in how the league recorded statistics, Lawes cautioned that this list might not be complete.

Additionally, a very memorable US national team game was played in blizzard-like conditions in 2013. The match, which was held at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, pitted the Americans against Costa Rica in a controversial World Cup Qualifier that the hosts won, 1-0.

All-time MLS snow games (home team listed first):

April 30, 2005 – Colorado 1, MetroStars 3

April 3, 2011 – Colorado 4, D.C. 1

May 28, 2011 – Toronto 2, Philadelphia 6

November 8, 2012 – New York 0, D.C. 1

March 16, 2013 – New York 0, D.C. 0

March 22, 2014 – Colorado 2, Portland 0

May 11, 2014 -- Colorado 1, Chivas 3

April 16, 2016 – Colorado 2, New York 1

