Celebrate Valentine's Day by making your own #SoccerGrams

What can we say? It was love at first Seitz.

With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, we're bringing back our annual #SoccerGrams—cards inspired by MLS clubs, players, and coaches. Celebrate with us by making your own valentines and sharing them on Twitter and Instagram using #SoccerGrams, and we'll single out our favorites over the next few days.

If you need a little inspiration, feel free to use these player cut-outs on your own #SoccerGrams (click for full image, then save as PNG).

Here are some favorite #SoccerGrams from last year: