The Upgrade: How Atlanta, Minnesota will affect your MLS options in FIFA 17

Howdy folks! Welcome to this edition of the Upgrade, a new series tracking MLS players and developments in EA SPORTS FIFA 17. This week, we’re focusing on Atlanta United FC and Minnesota United FC, two expansion franchises set to take the field in just under a month. They’re not done building their rosters yet, but here’s a taste of what you can expect from them in FIFA! (And for last week's edition of the Upgrade, go here to read about how off-season roster moves stacked up in the game.)

Both Atlanta and Minnesota will take an MLS field for the first time in real life in just a few more weeks. In the meantime, my anticipation has finally gotten the best of me, so I spent last night dredging through the EA SPORTS FIFA 17 roster archives, doing my best to put together an outline of what each of these teams might look like in the game.

Here's what I came up with.

Atlanta United FC

NAME POSITION OVR/POT Miguel Almiron MF 78/83 Mikey Ambrose LB/RB 61/68 Yamil Asad MF 65/75 Mark Bloom RB 65/65 Greg Garza LB 69/73 Leandro Gonzalez Pirez CB 72/78 Harrison Heath CM 57/67 Alec Kann GK 64/68 Kevin Kratz CM 67/67 Jeff Larentowicz CDM.CB 68/68 Zach Lloyd CB 68/69 Chris McCann CM 70/70 Tyrone Mears RB 69/69 Michael Parkhurst CB 68/68 Jacob Peterson FW 66/66 Hector Villalba RM 74/80 Anton Walkes CDM/CB 57/71 Josef Martinez FW 71/77

Minnesota United FC

NAME POSITION OVR/POT Collen Warner CM 66/67 Johan Venegas MF 67/67 Jermaine Taylor CB 69/69 Rasmus Schuller CM 68/71 Mohammed Saeid CM 66/68 Kevin Molino MF/FW 73/74 Patric McLain GK 58/61 Collin Martin CAM 56/67 Miguel Ibarra MF 67/68 Joseph Greenspan CB 59/67 Vadim Demidov CB 72/72 John Alvbage GK 70/70

Raw Data

The first thing you’ll notice is that both of these rosters are incomplete. Sadly, not every player on these clubs’ in-real-life rosters exists (or has ever existed) in FIFA 17. So unfortunately, I won’t be able to do my part in building up the Andrew Carleton and Abu Danladi hype trains, unless EA adds both clubs to the game like they did with New York City FC and Orlando City SC back in FIFA 15. Fingers crossed, folks.

The second thing you’ll notice is that, even with their incomplete squads (with Atlanta and Minnesota having 17 players and 12 players, respectively), each club has its share of talent present, both on paper and MLS-proven. This is important because, these being expansion teams, we’ll find out pretty quickly who’s up to the task in real life.

Collin Martin, previously with D.C. United, could prove promising for Minnesota. Photo via USA Today Sports Images

The in-game upgrade potential for a lot of these players, especially the attack-minded young bucks like Atlanta's Yamil Asad and Minnesota's Collin Martin, as well as Carleton and Danladi (assuming they’re added to the game) is huge if they prove they can contribute. It’s sink or swim, and I’m optimistic the young guys have enough talent to adapt.

The Better Squad For Now?

Even though I’m feeling optimistic about both of these squads' potential in FIFA 17, Atlanta is definitely looking like the more fun team to play as, for the time being. They have a lot of attacking horsepower under the hood, and I want to take it for a spin pretty badly. An electric, skillful front three comprised of Miguel Almiron, Josef Martinez, and Hector Villalba is pretty darn stacked. With growth potentials of 83, 77, and 80 respectively, that is an absolute arsenal of talent at a FIFA enthusiast’s disposal.

Miguel Almiron could prove pretty dangerous in FIFA. Photo via Atlanta United FC

Pair that with a probable back four comprised of Greg Garza, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Michael Parkhurst, and Tyrone Mears, and you’ve got yourself quite a squad. In case you’re unaware, that back line boasts English Premier League experience, 35 USMNT caps, and an MLS Cup win, all told. Aldo, unlike expansion teams of the past, Atlanta has a lot of positional depth in key areas, meaning that one or two injuries won’t kill your hypothetical career mode.

As for Minnesota, well, uh, hang in there! As I said, these rosters are by no means complete, but for now, the only player on the Loons’ squad who has proven that he can be a game-changer on this level is Kevin Molino. Sure, Christian Ramirez could definitely carry his previous goal-scoring form for the team over to MLS. Miguel Ibarra could also prove he’s more than just pacey. But it’s all just speculation at this point.

Perhaps a player with a better chance of emerging as an X-factor early on for Minnesota is Johan Venegas. He never quite found his feet with Montreal, but he’s a proven Costa Rican international who I could see becoming a standout for Adrian Heath’s side very quickly. If that comes to pass, don’t be surprised if a handsome upgrade comes his way in FIFA.