Philadelphia Union sign former Red Bulls academy midfielder Adam Najem

The Philadelphia Union added to their midfield on Wednesday, when they announced that they’ve signed Adam Najem after acquiring his rights from the New York Red Bulls.

In exchange for the right of first refusal on Najem, the Union sent the Red Bulls their second round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.

“We are excited to acquire the rights to Adam and sign him as a member of Philadelphia Union,” Union sporting director Earnie Stewart said in a statement released by the club. “He is a player that has shown his abilities throughout our preseason. Adam is a player that provides depth for us and we are thrilled to see what he will bring to our club.”

Najem, 22, spent the last four years at the University of Akron. He totaled 33 goals and 29 assists in 89 appearances during his college career, and earned MAC Player of the Year and NSCAA third-team All-American honors in 2016.

The Clifton, N.J. native grew up playing in the Red Bulls academy, leading the club’s U-16 team to the US Soccer Development Academy national championship in 2012.