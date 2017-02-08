Minnesota United add winger Bashkim Kadrii on loan from FC Copenhagen

Minnesota United FC have been linked to Danish winger Bashkim Kadrii for some time, and on Wednesday, the move was made official, as he joins the MLS expansion team on a year-long loan from FC Copenhagen.

Kadrii, 25, has played his entire professional career to date in his native Denmark, starting out with B.93 in 2008 after coming through the youth ranks there, before moving to Odense Boldklub in 2010, and then onto the mighty FC Copenhagen in 2014. He's played several seasons in both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. Kadrii is also a Danish youth international and has one senior team cap.

“Bashkim is another really good attacking piece we have added to the club. He’s fit and healthy and ready for a new challenge,” said MNUFC head coach Adrian Heath in a team statement. “He can play any of the forward positions, left, right and through the middle. He’s got an eye for goal and good pace and we are really excited to have him.”

“I spoke with Manny [Lagos] and Adrian [Heath] and I had a really good feeling about coming to Minnesota,” Kadrii said. “The plan and the style of play they each spoke about really helped me understand what the club is trying to do and it made me very comfortable with my decision.”