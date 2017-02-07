MLS expansion hopefuls Cincinnati pass 10,000 season tickets sold for 2017

MLS expansion hopeful FC Cincinnati hit a major milestone on Tuesday, when they announced that they’ve passed 10,000 season tickets sold for the 2017 season.

Coached by longtime US national team captain John Harkes, Cincinnati took USL by storm during their first year of existence in 2016, leading the league by averaging 17,296 fans per game at Nippert Stadium. FCC, who drew a club record 35,061 fans to a July friendly against English Premier League club Crystal Palace, finished third in the USL regular season standings last year.

Club owner Carl H. Lindner III delivered Cincinnati’s MLS expansion application to league headquarters last Tuesday. Cincinnati is one of 12 cities that submitted a bid for one of four MLS expansion spots. The league will announce two of the expansion teams later this year, with those clubs set to begin play in the league by 2020. MLS will announce two more expansion teams, taking the league to a total of 28 sides, at a later date.