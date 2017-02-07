Freddy Adu's two-week Timbers trial ends without a contract

Freddy Adu's two-week trial with the Portland Timbers ended without the former phenom being offered a contract.

The Oregonian reported Tuesday that the 27-year-old Adu, who was just 14 when he was taken first overall by D.C. United in the 2004 MLS SuperDraft, did not return with the club to Portland, from their training camp in Oregon.

Adu, who has been with 13 clubs (including three MLS sides) as a professional, was invited to camp by Timbers coach Caleb Porter, who was Adu's coach with the United States' under-23 team in 2012. The attacking midfielder was most recently with the lower-division Tampa Bay Rowdies, appearing in 12 matches without a goal in 2015-16.

There was no space on the Timbers' roster for Adu, Porter told the newspaper.

"He had two weeks and we were up front and honest with him about where we're at," Porter said. "More than anything, you look at the depth, there's just not going to be a spot."