FCD return fullback Hernan Grana to MLS, add midfielder Carlos Cermeno

Argentine right back Hernan Grana is returning to MLS, signing on Tuesday with FC Dallas on loan from Argentine side All Boys.

The loan for Grana includes an option to buy, and the defending Supporters' Shield and Lamar Hunt US Open Cup champions also added Venezuelan midfielder Carlos Cermeno to the roster on Tuesday, also on a loan with option to buy from Venezuelan side Deportivo Tachira.

The 31-year-old Grana is an 11-year veteran of Argentina's top flight. He spent seven matches with Columbus in 2015 but then returned to his native country due to homesickness.

That should not be an issue this time, FCD technical director Fernando Clavijo said in the club's statement announcing the signings.

“We feel that Hernan will feel very much at home here in Dallas,” Clavijo said. “He will be the sixth Argentine in our locker room, along with several other South Americans and Spanish-speakers. He is now in an ideal position to excel on and off the pitch.”

Cermeno, 21, has scored five goals in 96 appearances in four years with Deportivo Tachira