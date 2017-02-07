2017 Preseason - Tuesday, February 7: Galaxy host Xolos, desert camps wrap

Six MLS clubs are in preseason action on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Here's a rundown of the day's schedule.

12:30 pm ET – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC, Kino Sports Complex

WATCH LIVE HERE

The defending MLS Cup champions round out a week-and-a-half stay in Tucson, Arizona with a closed-door scrimmage vs. the Quakes, who themselves are set to wrap up their camp in the desert and return to the Bay Area for a few days before a friendly vs. the LA Galaxy in Las Vegas on Saturday. Meanwhile the Sounders fly home to Seattle on Wednesday, where they’ll spend a week at their Starfire Sports Complex home before setting out for Charleston, South Carolina for the Carolina Challenge Cup.

1 pm ET – New England Revolution vs. Sporting Kansas City, Tucson, Arizona

The Revolution have closed out their camp in Casa Grande, Arizona and will roll down to Tucson just long enough to meet SKC in a preseason scrimmage before jetting home to New England. It's much the same for Sporting, who'll spend a few days in their home market after this one. Both clubs return to Tucson for another camp, highlighted by the Desert Diamond Cup, later in the month. No stream of Tuesday's match will be available; follow the clubs’ Twitter accounts at @SportingKC and @NERevolution for updates.

1 pm ET – Houston Dynamo vs. Rio Grande Valley FC, H-E-B Park

The Dynamo conclude their weeklong visit to the Rio Grande Valley with a friendly vs. their USL affiliates RGVFC Toros at the complex in Edinburg, Texas where the Toros’ impressive new home stadium is being built. Houston’s coaching staff have tweaked Tuesday’s format a bit, holding a 45-minute intrasquad game before facing off with RGVFC in the second 45 minutes. Follow the club's Twitter account for live updates.

This morning's scrimmage will be 45 minutes of intrasquad followed by 45 minutes vs. @RGVFC. #ForeverOrange pic.twitter.com/K7Xn213lus — Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) February 7, 2017

11 pm ET – LA Galaxy vs. Club Tijuana, StubHub Center

The Galaxy host their LigaMX counterparts from across the US-Mexico border on Tuesday. Tickets are available here; the encounter will also be broadcast live on Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes. The Galaxy move to Las Vegas at the weekend, where they’ll meet their California Clasico rivals the San Jose Earthquakes in a friendly at Cashman Field on Saturday night (buy tickets here).