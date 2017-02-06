Vancouver Whitecaps release new 2017 primary jersey

The Vancouver Whitecaps have released a new primary jersey for 2017, and the main feature? A subtle triangle pattern referencing the area's famous peaks. You can get yours now via MLSstore.

Here's a look at the front and back of the men's authentic version:

Here's the long-sleeved version:

And here's the women's version:

Here are a few quick details, like a look at the crest:

The jock flag on the front references the club's founding year.



The neck tape on the back also features the Canadian flag.

All versions of the Whitecaps' new 2017 primary jersey are available now on MLSstore!