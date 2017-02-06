RSL sign academy product Brooks Lennon on loan from Liverpool

Real Salt Lake brought academy product Brooks Lennon home for the 2017 season on Monday, signing the 19-year-old forward to a one-year loan deal from Liverpool.

The Arizona native signed with Liverpool in the summer of 2015, after scoring 31 goals for RSL's academy in the 2014-15 season. He has played predominantly with the English club's Under-23 team.

“Brooks is another in a long line of great stories from our academy. They don’t all follow the same path, but we are proud to play a part in their development and get them on the field with Real Salt Lake,” RSL General Manager Craig Waibel said in the club statement announcing the loan deal. “We’ve been following his development closely and to bring him back gives him a great opportunity to play first-team soccer.”

An attacker who can play any position along the front line, Lennon joined RSL in training camp in Arizona, along with seven other Real Salt Lake players who came through the RSL-Arizona Academy – Danilo Acosta, Jordan Allen, Lalo Fernandez, Justen Glad, Jose Hernandez, Sebastian Saucedo and Ricardo Velazco.

Lennon has also featured in the United States youth national team set-up. He is currently in camp with the Under-20 national team as it prepares for the upcoming CONCACAF U-20 Championship, which will take place from Feb. 17-March 5 and will serve as qualification for the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup in May.