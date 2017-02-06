Orlando City get pumped for preseason training by singing Enrique Iglesias

You can tell Orlando City midfielder Antonio Nocerino likes to sing.

So far this preseason, the designated van driver has posted a video where he's regaled teammates with opera. He's also led a group singalong, of Enrique Iglesias' new hit, "Duele El Corazon."

Turn it up!!! #dueleelcorazon #Repost @kaka Vamossss!! Tuugether 😂😂 #preseason @orlandocitysc @antonocerino A video posted by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on Feb 6, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

That video, via Kaká's Instagram feed, made its way back to Iglesias, who reposted it and appeared enthused by the Lions' singalong version.

Iglesias is a well-known fan of Real Madrid, like his famous father Julio, who used to play for the club's reserve ranks. Is Enrique, a Florida resident, also an Orlando City fan now? Stay tuned.