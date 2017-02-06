Minnesota United unveil plans for academy, including MYSA youth partnership

Minnesota United FC announced the launch of their youth academy over the weekend, headlined by a partnership with the Minnesota Youth Soccer Association (MYSA).

Starting this fall, MNUFC will be joining U.S. Soccer’s Development Academy, the elite youth league that includes MLS academy teams and other top clubs across North America, initially with Under-13 and U-14 teams (meaning boys born in 2004, 2005 and 2006). In subsequent years MNUFC will add teams in the U-15, U-17 and U-19 age groups.

“It’s a unique move on our part to build the academy from the ground up with the U-13 and U-14 teams, rather than from the top down with the oldest teams first,” said MNUFC sporting director Manny Lagos in a club release. “Only one other MLS club has implemented its academy in this manner, but after a careful review of our market we believed this approach would suit us best.”

MNUFC and MYSA – Minnesota’s main youth soccer organization, with 130-plus clubs and more than 60,000 registered participants – will collaborate to improve the state’s youth soccer environment. Notably, the two organizations will team up on the Olympic Development Program (ODP) in an effort to identify young talent and expand the pathways for player and coaching development.

The wider goal is to function “as a unique, top-tier program within the state and the designated MLS youth home territory” and “a destination for select, high-potential talent that is referred from the region’s youth clubs.” Minnesota United also pledged to work with MYSA to “identify players from unaffiliated, diverse communities where soccer is the sport of choice.”

“This partnership increases the opportunities and experiences players will receive through the Minnesota ODP program,” said John Curtis, MYSA Director of Coaching and Player Development. “This allows ODP to offer another ‘what’s next’ to the program with a clear crossover pathway with the MLS Development Academy.”

MNUFC named Tim Carter their academy director in September. MNUFC's Development Academy program is the third in the state, joining the Minnesota Thunder Academy and the residential program at Shattuck-Saint Mary's.

“Our goal is to develop players to be their best,” Carter said in MNUFC’s release. “Obviously, we want to see players reach the first team and represent our community in MLS, but equally important to us is helping young people grow and become citizen-athletes who represent us at any level of competition with outstanding class and integrity.”