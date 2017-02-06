Kick Off: Dempsey makes his comeback | Oyongo makes MLS history at AFCON

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Morris shoots down Jamaica

The US national team booked their first win of 2017 on Friday by topping Jamaica on a second-half goal from Seattle's Jordan Morris. Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle approved of the progress even if more offensive production is still needed, while newcomers Sebastian Lletget and Jorge Villafaña joined Morris in receiving the highest marks of our US player ratings. Meanwhile, returning US boss Bruce Arena offered a wide-ranging view into his approach to this second round with the national team in an interview with Sports Illustrated. READ MORE

Seattle sets Deuce loose!

That's right, Clint Dempsey made his return to the field on Saturday, working the first half-hour of Seattle's preseason Cascadia clash with Portland. The Sounders star admitted that he felt a little rust, but observers were able to see a glimpse of the same old "Deuce" they know. If you are so inclined to check Dempsey's progress, the full match featuring his comeback is available to stream for free viewing. READ MORE

At AFCON, Oyongo makes MLS history

On Sunday, Montreal left back Ambroise Oyongo became the first active MLS player to raise the African Nations Cup after his Cameroon side rallied to top Egypt 2-1 in the final. After the game, Oyongo (who can now join his Cameroon teammates when they battle Australia, Chile and Germany in Confederations Cup Group B this summer) credited the strong mentality of his side for the championship win. READ MORE

New faces, new places

New Orlando City defender Jonathan Spector believes he'll make a smooth transition to life in MLS. Over in Philadelphia, the Union are envisioning key roles on the field and in the clubhouse for their latest offseason captures, Haris Medunjanin and Oguchi Onyewu. Down south, Atlanta United players are reacting favorably to their first training sessions under new boss Gerardo Martino. READ MORE

Fabregas, De Rossi on the way?

Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas says, at this time, his plan is to make an MLS move before he's done. However, Roma skipper Daniele De Rossi would prefer to stick with the only club he's ever known, with Italian reports claiming he rejected an NYCFC switch that would have reunited him with old Italy running mate Andrea Pirlo. Concerning potential moves that are more immediate, Futve Total is reporting that young Venezuela defensive handyman Carlos Cermeno is set to join FC Dallas on loan from Tachira. READ MORE

Refs watching MLS on TV

Do not adjust your sets; yes, Major League Soccer began testing the VAR (Video Assiatant Referee) in Friday's preseason tilt between Real Salt Lake and San Jose. And it actually came into play on a late call in a tie game. READ MORE

MLS expansion updates

In a weekend meeting put together by the mayor, the rival Sacramento expansion groups agreed to come together as a team to bring MLS to the city. Over in St. Louis, the ownership group's drive for stadium funding assistance cleared another hurdle, moving the issue closer to a public vote in April. READ MORE

Arriola, Wooten light lamps

Tijuana's Paul Arriola put the finishing touch on the Liga MX leaders' 4-2 win by scoring their fourth goal on Saturday. Earlier in the day, fellow US international Andrew Wooten bagged his eighth of the season (and career-high 10th across all competitions) to give Sandhausen insurance in a 2-0 win over 2. Bundesliga visitors Erzgebirge Aue. READ MORE

Super Bowl, Soccer Sunday

Several MLS notables, including Kaka, Atlanta United GM Carlos Bocanegra and New England Revs 'keeper Brad Knighton, were among the fans in attendance for Super Bowl LI on Sunday. Meanwhile, former Houston and USMNT star Stuart Holden made a brief appearance in a Super Bowl commercial by the Positive Coaching Alliance. To continue in the spirit of blending the worlds of soccer and football, check out some imaginative soccer kits for every NFL team created by the enterprising designer Noah Kline. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Musts

Get in the game! Create your MLS Fantasy Game team!

Watch: Walker Zimmerman serenades USMNT teammates a capella

Watch: Dynamo's Deric takes on Dolphins RB Jay Ajavi in the EA Bowl