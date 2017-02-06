ExtraTime Radio: Chicharito to MLS? Is a summer blockbuster in the works?

LISTEN: Don't let the Super Bowl get you down. The ETR crew is here to help you forget (unless you're a Revs fan), starting with USMNT January camp redux and the latest MLS news. Once that's out of the way, FourFourTwo's MLS ace Paul Tenorio calls in to explain why it's possible Chicharito could arrive in MLS this summer -- and just how much cash it would take to get the deal done. You won't want to miss any shows leading up to opening day, so be sure to subscribe on iTunes!

After reminiscing about the most painful MLS losses ever – sorry Falcons and Atlanta United fans – the guys turn their attention to the US national team, which concluded January camp by knocking off Jamaica 1-0 in Chattanooga thanks to some Benny Feilhaber magic and a Jordan Morris finish. The results against the Reggae Boyz and Serbia weren’t incredible, but Doyle says it’s the process and the system that should reassure US fans ahead of a huge Hex game against Honduras in March. What should Bruce Arena’s XI be for that match? Who should get the nod at the No. 10? Will Da Boy be a 2017 revelation? All that, plus the latest MLS news.



Speaking of (potentially huge, massive, gigantic) news, FourFourTwo’s Paul Tenorio reports Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez could come to MLS as soon as this summer. You know what that means. Andrew and Dave get on the phone to grill Tenorio about which teams could be in the running, how much moolah it would take to get a deal done and prognosticate about the Little Pea’s impact on and off the field. It could be THE summer blockbuster in MLS, so you might as well prepare yourself for the possibility now.



In the mailbag, Doyle gives his take on what Chicharito could bring LAFC, listeners chime in with more #MLSDPbusts, Andrew suggests a name for the award, and the guys brainstorm some 2017 MLS bucket list items.

