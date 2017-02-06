Chicago Fire release new secondary jersey for 2017

They're here -- the Chicago Fire have released their new secondary jersey for 2017, and you can get your own now via MLSstore.
This year's version is based on light gray, with a new visual texture throughout. Here's the front and back of the men's authentic version:
Here's how it looks with long sleeves:
And here's the women's version:
Here's a look at the texture and details like the club crest and stripes, as modeled by Juninho:
Get your own new 2017 Chicago Fire secondary jersey now via MLSstore.