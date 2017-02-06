Atlanta United sign Chilean international Carlos Carmona from Serie A

Atlanta United have landed Chilean international and two-time World Cup veteran Carlos Carmona as a Discovery signing, the club announced Monday.

The veteran defensive midfielder's signing was accomplished with Targeted Allocation Money.

The 29-year-old Carmona comes to MLS after nine seasons in Italy with Atalanta BC -- where he had played since 2010 -- and Reggina. He has 155 career appearances in Serie A.

“Having represented Chile at each of the last two FIFA World Cups, in addition to his extensive experience in Serie A, Carlos brings veteran leadership and a versatile skillset to our club,” Atlanta United president Darren Eales said in the club's announcement of the signing. “He fits in naturally with our style of play and also addresses an area of need. We couldn’t be happier to welcome him to the club.”

Carmona has also played for Chilean sides Coquimbo Unido and O’Higgins before his move to Italy, where he played in both Serie A and Serie B, helping Atalanta win promotion to the top flight in 2011. He has 47 caps for Chile, including four starts in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.