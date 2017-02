Super Bowl LI draws nigh, and nearly 40 years on, the crosstalk centering on commercial quality is likely to reference the 1979 (Coca-Cola) classic "Mean" Joe Greene spot "Hey Kid, Catch!"

This year, Sporting Kansas City has put their own spin on the legendary ad. Will a hopeful Seth Sinovic connect with his favorite soccer player and grump, SKC defender Ike Opara? Only one way to find out ...