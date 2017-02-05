MLSers take in Super Bowl LI in Houston

Super Bowl LI -- this year in Houston -- comes with a number of MLS ties as the Atlanta Falcons meet the New England Patriots. Naturally, a few familiar faces -- head coaches, staffers, owners, and players -- touched down in Texas to take in the big game:

Look who made it to Houston.

Tata is ready to #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/lf0nSGL8lw — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) February 5, 2017