Kaka at Super Bowl LI 2017
Via Instagram.com/kaka

MLSers take in Super Bowl LI in Houston

February 5, 20176:08PM EST
Arielle CastilloSenior Editor

Super Bowl LI -- this year in Houston -- comes with a number of MLS ties as the Atlanta Falcons meet the New England Patriots. Naturally, a few familiar faces -- head coaches, staffers, owners, and players -- touched down in Texas to take in the big game:

 

#superbowlli 🏈 #blessed @nflbrasil

A photo posted by Ricardo Kaka (@kaka) on