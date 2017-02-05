AFCON 2017: Montreal Impact's Ambroise Oyongo lifts trophy with Cameroon

Sunday in Libreville, Gabon delivered victorious comeback tales aplenty at the Africa Cup of Nations final, as Cameroon pulled ahead of Egypt 2-1 as the final minutes of regulation time drained. To fully appreciate all the emotional drama, we can recap, in a nutshell, all the sweet story lines involved in this feat:

Though Egypt pulled ahead at first with a goal by Arsenal's Mohamed ElNenny at the 22nd minute, when Nicolas Nkoulou equalized for Cameroon at the 59th, it marked the first time both teams had scored in an AFCON final since 2004.

The dramatic, 88th-minute game-winner, courtesy of Besiktas' Vincent Aboubakar, made for his first goal in the entire tournament.

This also made for Cameroon's first AFCON championship since 2002 -- and the country's fifth overall.

And, most deliciously for readers of this web site -- the winning squad included one Ambroise Oyongo, of the Montreal Impact!

The 25-year-old left back, in fact, put in a full match, figuring in a young-skewing starting XI and drawing praise from fans on social media, especially for his performance towards the end of the match.

COMPOSITION | Voici les 11 de départ pour le match à venir #EGYCMR. Prédisez le Total Man of the Match ici: https://t.co/Z209SxZ0Ib #CAN2017 pic.twitter.com/QDwM69h0I6 — CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) February 5, 2017

#AFCONFINALhats off to Oyongo and Fai...those fullbacks have played a tournament of their lives — evan nzonzi (@nzonzi_nzangi) February 5, 2017

Merci au Montrealais des lions! OYONGO BITOLO — Calvinn (@calvinnoh) February 5, 2017

Cameroon will go on to claim a spot in the FIFA Confederations Cup. And no doubt Oyongo will return to training with the Impact, who face D.C. United in a preseason friendly on Feb. 18, with confidence to spare.

THAT SECOND TOUCH!!!!! The Curse of Cuper lives on.... Watch LIVE via PPV on YouTube: https://t.co/IA7H6upI5I https://t.co/dQ3eSeBRmh — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 5, 2017

Here are a few more views of Oyongo in action.

Photo via Reuters Media Express

