Watch USMNT debutant Walker Zimmerman serenade teammates with a Bieber song

Walker Zimmerman made his US national team debut in fine style on Friday, anchoring the Yanks' defense in a 1-0 friendly defeat of Jamaica in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
While the FC Dallas man was quietly effective in his center-back role, he grabbed center stage at the team's postgame gathering, where head coach Bruce Arena presented him with the game ball in recognition of his achievement.
Some #USMNT players celebrate their first cap with a signed ball. @thewalkerzim celebrates by bustin' out @justinbieber. pic.twitter.com/4MklBXhj0w— U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) February 4, 2017
Yes, that's Zimmerman singing a few a cappella bars of pop icon Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself" to his teammates.
Did he do the song justice? Here's the original version; we'll let you decide.