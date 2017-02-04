Watch USMNT debutant Walker Zimmerman serenade teammates with a Bieber song

Walker Zimmerman made his US national team debut in fine style on Friday, anchoring the Yanks' defense in a 1-0 friendly defeat of Jamaica in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

While the FC Dallas man was quietly effective in his center-back role, he grabbed center stage at the team's postgame gathering, where head coach Bruce Arena presented him with the game ball in recognition of his achievement.

Yes, that's Zimmerman singing a few a cappella bars of pop icon Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself" to his teammates.

Did he do the song justice? Here's the original version; we'll let you decide.