San Jose Earthquakes hire ex-Timbers boss John Spencer as assistant coach

The San Jose Earthquakes announced on Saturday the hiring of John Spencer as an assistant coach, filling the vacancy left by Ian Russell's departure to become head coach at the team's new USL affiliate Reno 1868 FC.

The move reunites Spencer with Quakes boss Dominic Kinnear; the duo worked together on the Houston Dynamo coaching staff from 2006 to 2010, a period in which the Orange won back-to-back MLS Cups in 2006 and 2007 and qualified for the playoffs every season save one.

The first head coach in the Portland Timbers’ MLS history, Spencer led PTFC in their inaugural 2011 campaign and part of 2012 before being dismissed amid amid a season of struggle in the Rose City. Most recently he served as an assistant coach with the Colorado Rapids last season, helping Pablo Mastroeni and his squad compile the second-best record in the league in a dramatic turnabout from previous years.

“I'm incredibly excited to join this staff with Dominic, Tim [Hanley] and Steve [Ralston],” said Spencer in an Earthquakes release. “I'm looking forward to getting to know the players and helping the club have a successful season on the pitch.”

A Scotland international during his playing days, Spencer starred at a bevy of top Scottish and English clubs like Rangers, Chelsea, Queens Park Rangers and Everton before finishing his career with the Rapids. The striker netted 37 goals and 17 assists in 88 appearances from 2001 to 2004, earning MLS Best XI honors in 2001 and 2003.

“Working with John before, I always respected his approach to individual and team coaching,” said Kinnear. “He holds himself and everyone in the locker room responsible for how the team acts and how the team performs. He will be a good addition to the staff.”