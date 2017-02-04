MLS Homegrowns Marco Farfan, Djordje Mihailovic called to US U-19 camp

The US U-19 national team is holding a training camp in Florida, with head coach Brad Friedel calling a number of players with MLS ties.

The camp, running Feb. 3-10 in Sunrise, Fla., will include friendlies against El Salvador and Miami FC.

Two players with MLS professional contracts, Portland Timbers Homegrown player Marco Farfan and Chicago Fire Homegrown player Djordje Mihailovic (pictured above), are among the 22 players selected for the camp.

Atlanta United's academy and Sporting Kansas City's USL team, Swope Park Rangers, each contributed two players to the roster.

US U-19 roster for Feb. training camp:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Matthew Freese (Philadelphia Union; Wayne, Pa.), Noah Lawrence (D.C. United; Mitchellville, Md.), Kevin Silva (UCLA; Bethlehem, Pa.)

DEFENDERS (6): Daniel Barbir (West Bromwich Albion F.C.; Allentown, Pa.), Tanner Dieterich (Clemson; Nashville, Tenn.), Marco Farfan (Portland Timbers; Portland, Ore.), Justin Ingram (Indianapolis Fire; Indianapolis, Ind.), Edwin Munjoma (SMU; McKinney, Texas), Brandon Terwege (FC Dallas; Highland Village, Texas)

MIDFIELDERS (11): Christian Enriquez (Cal Poly; Spring Valley, Calif.), Daniel Griffin (Providence College; Wethersfield, Conn.), Felipe Hernandez (Swope Park Rangers; Murfreesboro, Tenn.), Michael Ille (Atlanta United FC; Lawrenceville, Ga.), Milan Iloski (Real Salt Lake; Escondido, Calif.), Ryley Kraft (Sacramento Republic FC; Roseville, Calif.), Lagos Kunga (Atlanta United FC; Tucker, Ga.), Simon Lekressner (California-Berkley; Bellevue, Wash.), William Little III (Swope Park Rangers; Johnson City, Tenn.), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire; Bridgeview, Ill.), Grant Robinson (George Mason; Columbia, Md.)

FORWARDS (2): Nelson Hunsinger (Leg-A-Z; Mary Esther, Fla.), Mason Toye (PDA; South Orange, N.J.)