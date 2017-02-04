Keeping track of Saturday's MLS preseason games

Eight MLS teams are in preseason friendly action on Saturday, Feb. 3. Check back to this page throughout the day for information regarding the games before and after they take place.

Jacksonville University 0-5 Orlando City SC

The Lions kicked off their preseason slate with a routine victory in Jacksonville against the Dolphins Saturday afternoon. Goals came courtesy of Jonathan Spector, Kaká, Cristian Higuita, Carlos Rivas and Hadji Barry.

Ventura County Fusion 1-1 Colorado Rapids

The Rapids' first game of the preseason came in Southern California against PDL side Ventura County Fusion, with the teams ending the match deadlocked at a goal apiece. Dominique Badji scored the 86th minute equalizer from a Mekeil Williams cross for Colorado, three minutes after the Fusion opened the scoring.

Changes to the lineup for the second half:



MacMath; Miller, Ford, Sjöberg, Williams; Davidson, Hamilton, Powers; Siaj, Calvert, Badji. — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) February 4, 2017

D.C. United 1-1 Philadelphia Union

The Eastern Conference foes played a closed-door scrimmage in Florida, the match ending in a draw. CJ Sapong opened the scoring in the first half for the Union, and United newcomer Jose Guillermo Ortiz tied it up in the second half. New Philadelphia defender Oguchi Onyewu picked up a red card for a rough tackle.

D.C. United 2nd Half XI: Klenofsky; Tissot, Opare, Franklin, Odoi-Atsem; Durkin; Neagle, Büscher, Harkes, Le Toux; Ortiz #DCUPreseason — D.C. United (@dcunited) February 4, 2017

Chicago Fire vs. Florida Gulf Coast University, 7 pm ET

The Fire's initial preseason game will kick off in Florida against FGCU. Chicago say there will be a stream of the match -- be sure to check @ChicagoFire on Twitter for information on the stream around kickoff.

Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers, 8:30 pm ET

What is quite possibly the fiercest rivalry in MLS is renewed in Arizona, as the 2016 MLS Cup champions take on the 2015 MLS Cup winners. You can watch the game live on MLSsoccer.com.

Houston Dynamo vs. University of Texas Rio Grande Valley/Houston Dynamo vs. Rio Grande Valley FC, 7 pm ET

The Dynamo will play their first game action Saturday evening, first playing 60 minutes against UT Rio Grande Valley, followed by 45 minutes against USL partner Rio Grande Valley FC, all at H-E-B Park practice field in Edinburg, Tex.