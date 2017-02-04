Arena: "Nagging injury" held Jozy Altidore out for USA vs. Jamaica

Before Friday's 1-0 friendly win over Jamaica in Chattanooga, Tenn., forward Jozy Altidore was honored for his 100th cap with the US national team. But that was the extent of his action on the night.

Altidore did not feature for the US in the match, after playing 74 minutes on Sunday in a 0-0 draw against Serbia in San Diego to reach the century mark in USMNT.

Following the match in Chattanooga, US national team head coach Bruce Arena explained Altidore was held out due to an undisclosed ailment.

“We left Jozy out on purpose," Arena told reporters. "He had a little bit of a nagging injury where he could have played, but it’s best not to have that linger on and have him ready for his season with Toronto."

At the same time, Arena also noted that Altidore's absence on the night was in part intentional.

"We had other players who played the full game against Serbia that we kept out. I think we played 23 players in these two games if I’m not mistaken and that was one of our goals.”