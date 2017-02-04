2017 Preseason - Saturday, February 4: Dempsey starts in Cascadia derby tie

Eight MLS clubs were in preseason action on Saturday, Feb. 4. Here's how it all went down:

Jacksonville University 0-5 Orlando City SC

The Lions kicked off their preseason slate with a routine victory in Jacksonville against the Dolphins Saturday afternoon. Goals came courtesy of Jonathan Spector, Kaká, Cristian Higuita, Carlos Rivas and Hadji Barry.

Ventura County Fusion 1-1 Colorado Rapids

The Rapids' first game of the preseason came in Southern California against PDL side Ventura County Fusion, with the teams ending the match deadlocked at a goal apiece. Dominique Badji scored the 86th minute equalizer from a Mekeil Williams cross for Colorado, three minutes after the Fusion opened the scoring.

Scoring Summary: VCF: 83’ Diego Casillas COL: 86’ Dominique Badji (Mekeil Williams)

Colorado Rapids 1st Half (4-3-3): Zac MacMath -- Dennis Castillo, Jared Watts, Bobby Burling, Liam Callahan -- Sam Cronin, Richi Perez, Jaime Siaj -- Marlon Hairston, Peguy Ngatcha, Kevin Doyle,

Colorado Rapids 2nd Half (4-3-3): Zac MacMath -- Eric Miller, Kortne Ford, Axel Sjöberg, Mekeil Williams -- Jun Davidson, Sam Hamilton, Dillon Powers -- Jaime Siaj (Ricardo Perez 67’), Dominique Badji, Caleb Calvert.

D.C. United 1-1 Philadelphia Union

The Eastern Conference foes played a closed-door scrimmage in Florida, the match ending in a draw. CJ Sapong opened the scoring in the first half for the Union, and United newcomer Jose Guillermo Ortiz tied it up in the second half. New Philadelphia defender Oguchi Onyewu picked up a red card for a rough tackle.

D.C. United 2nd Half XI: Klenofsky; Tissot, Opare, Franklin, Odoi-Atsem; Durkin; Neagle, Büscher, Harkes, Le Toux; Ortiz #DCUPreseason — D.C. United (@dcunited) February 4, 2017

Chicago Fire 1, Florida Gulf Coast University 0

Fire Designated Player Nemanja Nikolic scored the lone goal in the 41st minute as he combined with Luis Solignac, who was playing underneath Nikolic in a 4-2-3-1.

Chicago Fire 1st Half (4-2-3-1, right to left): Jorge Bava -- Boyd Okwuono (trialist), Johan Kappelhof, Joao Meira, Brandon Vincent -- Brandt Bronico (SuperDraft pick), Juninho (Capt.) -- John Goossens, Luis Solignac, David Accam -- Nemanja Nikolic

Chicago Fire 2nd Half (4-4-2, right to left): Matt Lampson -- Drew Beckie (trialist), Jonathan Campbell, Matej Dekovic (SuperDraft pick), Patrick Doody -- Collin Fernandez, Drew Conner, Miguel Alvarado (trialist), Daniel Johnson -- David Arshakyan, Guillermo Delgado

Seattle Sounders 1, Portland Timbers 1

Seattle's Clint Dempsey made his return, starting a match for the first time since sitting out last August due to an irregular heartbeat. He played 30 minutes, leaving his team down a goal after Portland's Fanendo Adi scored a 17th-minute diving header to put the Timbers in the lead. The Sounders would equalize through newcomer Harry Shipp, who converted a 71st-minute penalty after teammate Irvin Parra was brought down in the box.

Portland Timbers 1st Half (4-2-3-1, right to left): Gleeson -- Myers, Clarke, Ridgewell, Vytas -- Guzmán, Chara, Asprilla, Valeri, Mattocks -- Adi

Portland Timbers 2nd Half (4-2-3-1, right to left): Attinella -- Ordain, Okugo, Olum, Valentin -- Adu, Zemanski, Lewis (77' Batista) -- Arboleda, Johnson (77' Williams) -- McInerney

Seattle Sounders 1st Half (4-4-2, right to left): Miller -- Oduro, Agbossoumonde, Alfaro, Jones -- Svensson, Roldan, Lodeiro, Fernandez -- Dempsey (Shipp, 30), Bruin

Seattle Sounders 2nd Half (4-4-2, right to left): Miller -- Ramos, Nana-Sinkam, Stovall, Jones -- Wingo, Roldan, Lodeiro, Shipp -- Adekoya, Parra

Houston Dynamo 5, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley 0

The Dynamo got their preseason off on the right foot with a 5-0 win over UT-RGV at the H-E-B Park practice field in Edinburg, Tex. on Saturday night. The match was split into two 30-minute halves and saw Erik "Cubo" Torres score twice and new arrivals Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto assisting on the first two goals of the night.

Goals: 12' Manotas (Quioto), 23' Alex (Elis), 50' Torres, 51' Agus (Wenger), 59' Torres (Sanchez)

Houston Dynamo 1st Half (4-3-3, right to left): Joe Willis -- AJ DeLaGarza, Adolfo Machado, Leo Ribeiro, Dylan Remick -- Ricardo Clark, Juan David, Alex Lima -- Alberth Ellis, Mauro Manotas, Romell Quioto

Houston Dynamo 2nd Half (4-3-3, right to left): Tyler Deric -- George Malki , Jalil Anibaba, Agus, Kevin Garcia -- Joe Holland, Eric Alexander, Boniek Oscar Garcia -- Andrew Wenger, Erik Torres, Vicente Sanchez