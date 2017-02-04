2017 Preseason - Saturday, February 4: Cascadia derby draw, Nikolic scores

Eight MLS clubs were in preseason action on Saturday, Feb. 4. Here's how it all went down:

Jacksonville University 0-5 Orlando City SC

The Lions kicked off their preseason slate with a routine victory in Jacksonville against the Dolphins Saturday afternoon. Goals came courtesy of Jonathan Spector, Kaká, Cristian Higuita, Carlos Rivas and Hadji Barry.

Ventura County Fusion 1-1 Colorado Rapids

The Rapids' first game of the preseason came in Southern California against PDL side Ventura County Fusion, with the teams ending the match deadlocked at a goal apiece. Dominique Badji scored the 86th minute equalizer from a Mekeil Williams cross for Colorado, three minutes after the Fusion opened the scoring.

Changes to the lineup for the second half:



MacMath; Miller, Ford, Sjöberg, Williams; Davidson, Hamilton, Powers; Siaj, Calvert, Badji. — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) February 4, 2017

D.C. United 1-1 Philadelphia Union

The Eastern Conference foes played a closed-door scrimmage in Florida, the match ending in a draw. CJ Sapong opened the scoring in the first half for the Union, and United newcomer Jose Guillermo Ortiz tied it up in the second half. New Philadelphia defender Oguchi Onyewu picked up a red card for a rough tackle.

D.C. United 2nd Half XI: Klenofsky; Tissot, Opare, Franklin, Odoi-Atsem; Durkin; Neagle, Büscher, Harkes, Le Toux; Ortiz #DCUPreseason — D.C. United (@dcunited) February 4, 2017

Chicago Fire 1, Florida Gulf Coast University 0

Fire Designated Player Nemanja Nikolic scored the lone goal in the 41st minute as he combined with Luis Solignac, who was playing underneath Nikolic in a 4-2-3-1.

Chicago Fire 1st Half (4-2-3-1, right to left): Jorge Bava -- Boyd Okwuono (trialist), Johan Kappelhof, Joao Meira, Brandon Vincent -- Brandt Bronico (SuperDraft pick), Juninho (Capt.) -- John Goossens, Luis Solignac, David Accam -- Nemanja Nikolic

Chicago Fire 2nd Half (4-4-2, right to left): Matt Lampson -- Drew Beckie (trialist), Jonathan Campbell, Matej Dekovic (SuperDraft pick), Patrick Doody -- Collin Fernandez, Drew Conner, Miguel Alvarado (trialist), Daniel Johnson -- David Arshakyan, Guillermo Delgado

Seattle Sounders 1, Portland Timbers 1

A 17th-minute diving header by Fanendo Adi put the Timbers in the lead, only for newcomer Harry Shipp to equalize in the second half on a penalty kick.

Houston Dynamo 5, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley 0

The Dynamo got their preseason off on the right foot with a 5-0 win over UT-RGV at the H-E-B Park practice field in Edinburg, Tex. on Saturday night. The match was split into two 30-minute halves and saw Erik "Cubo" Torres score twice and new arrivals Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto assisting on the first two goals of the night.

Goals: 12' Manotas (Quioto), 23' Alex (Elis), 50' Torres, 51' Agus (Wenger), 59' Torres (Sanchez)

Houston Dynamo 1st Half (4-3-3, right to left): Joe Willis -- AJ DeLaGarza, Adolfo Machado, Leo Ribeiro, Dylan Remick -- Ricardo Clark, Juan David, Alex Lima -- Alberth Ellis, Mauro Manotas, Romell Quioto

Houston Dynamo 2nd Half (4-3-3, right to left): Tyler Deric -- George Malki , Jalil Anibaba, Agus, Kevin Garcia -- Joe Holland, Eric Alexander, Boniek Oscar Garcia -- Andrew Wenger, Erik Torres, Vicente Sanchez