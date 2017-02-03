Who is Josef Martinez? A closer look at Atlanta's new forward

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Atlanta United filled their Designated Player ranks on Thursday with the loan capture of young Torino attacker Josef Martinez, who is a relative unknown on these shores despite making four Copa America appearances in the States last year.

As you'd expect, we're here to give you the lowdown on his skills and habits.

Who is he?

Atlanta's newest Designated Player is a 23-year-old Venezuela forward that has spent the last five years playing in Europe. At this point in his career, Martinez has often been a shade better for country than for club, but his potential to grow is plainly visible.

Career path

Martinez made his pro debut with Venezuelan power Caracas at the age of 17. Less than two years later, he jumped the pond to join Swiss outfit Young Boys Bern. In 2013, he spent he first half of the season on loan to FC Thun, where he broke out by scoring 10 goals across all competitions. That earned him a recall to Young Boys, where he closed out the campaign before making the switch to Serie A side Torino. In 76 total games with the Granata, he netted 13 goals.

Strengths

First and foremost, Martinez has world class speed. He is speedy and shifty in his movements, and his pace of action does not drop when he has the ball. He can run away from defenders just as easily as he can split them, and his top-notch dribbling ability allows him to make space quite easily. As such, he can create his own chances, either on the break or in the tight quarters of the box.

Martinez also uses his body quite well despite his size, and can muscle his way past bigger defenders. Though he will score from distance on occasion, his true bread and butter is angled finishes. He can be rather deadly when making runs into the box from the left channel. While he is a natural righty, the Venezuelan is quite capable of scoring with both feet.

Weaknesses

Martinez is rather small for a striker, standing just 5-foot-7. Though he is fairly adept at heading the ball with accuracy when wide open, he is surely not a great target for crosses. As is the case with many young attackers, his decision making can be spotty. More than anything, though, he needs to work on being more consistent in production.

Best position

Considering his size and direct attitude when on the ball, Martinez is not especially suited to play as a lead striker. However, Atlanta could get plenty of mileage out of him working as an inverted winger on the left, or as a support forward running off of a No. 9 like Kenwyne Jones.

Outlook

Though certainly not an automatic slam dunk of a signing, Martinez could certainly grow into a star in MLS. Given his new running mates in Atlanta, he should be an instant hit on the counter. There's no reason to think he shouldn't shoot for scoring eight goals this season, compelling the expansion team to use their buy option on him.