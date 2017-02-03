WATCH: Video Assistant Replay makes debut in MLS preseason game

MLS tested the Video Assistant Referee initiative for the first time in a preseason game between San Jose and Real Salt Lake, confirming a penalty call in the 88th minute. In-game testing will continue in select preseason games.

Following up on the preseason tests, MLS will run offline testing at all 22 venues from the start of the regular season through the 2017 MLS All-Star Game, presented by Target on Aug. 2. Offline testing will not have any impact on the game as VARs will not be communicating with head referees. The league hopes to incorporate VARs fully into MLS matches following the All-Star Game.