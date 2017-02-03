Toronto FC sign goalkeeper Clint Irwin to new contract

Toronto FC signed goalkeeper Clint Irwin to a new contract on Friday, the club announced.

Irwin, 27, was initially acquired last winter by Toronto in a trade with Colorado. He was selected by Atlanta United FC in the Expansion Draft in December, but was reacquired by TFC later that same day.

Irwin appeared in 25 regular season and playoff matches last year, recording nine shutouts and compiling a 10-7-7 record to help Toronto to their appearance at MLS Cup.

“Clint was a big part of our success last season. His calming influence helped solidify our defensive group that we built during last year’s offseason,” TFC GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement released by the club. “Clint’s reliability is very important to our group and we’re happy to get this deal done.”

Irwin spent three years with Colorado prior to being traded to Toronto. He holds an all-time record of 39-45-30 with 34 shutouts in his regular season and playoff action in his MLS career.