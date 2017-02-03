Six MLS teams continued preparations with preseason matches on Friday

Six MLS teams continued to prepare for the upcoming MLS campaign with preseason matches on Friday, Feb. 2. Here is how they fared:

San Jose Earthquakes 1, Real Salt Lake 1

There was no separating these two Western Conference foes.

The San Jose Earthquakes and Real Salt Lake finished in a 1-1 stalemate in their clash in Tucson, Arizona. Real Salt Lake got on the scoreboard in the 16th minute through a Victor Bernardez own goal, but Chris Wondolowski (pictured above, right) came to the rescue for the Earthquakes when he finished off a feed from Shea Salinas in the 32nd.

New England Revolution 2, New York Red Bulls 0

The New England Revolution got the upper hand on the New York Red Bulls in Case Grande, Arizona, winning via a 2-0 scoreline. The showdown at Grande Sports World was decided by a Kei Kamara goal in the 25th minute, but the Revolution got a late insurance goal from 2017 MLS SuperDraft pick Brian Wright (pictured above, left).

Minnesota United 1, NK Istra 1

Former US national team attacker and current Minnesota United trialist Eugene Starikov helped his cause of landing a deal with the expansion club, netting the equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Croatian side NK Istra 1961.

Montreal Impact 2, University of South Florida 0

Talk about finishing things off on a good note.

The Montreal Impact wrapped up the first phase of their 2017 preseason in Orlando, Florida, by beating the University of South Florida, 2-0. First-round MLS SuperDraft pick Nick DePuy was the man of the hour in this one, as he bagged the brace that gave the Impact the shutout victory.