Fantasy: Looking at the top players from the 2016 season

It’s not uncommon for MLS Fantasy managers to feel a little overwhelmed at the start of a new season. All of the trades, new signings, league expansions, and rule changes that happen during the offseason can be hard to keep up with.

To help everyone out, I’ve put together a quick reference list of 2016’s top fantasy players from each position. So if you’re a new player just getting into the game, these players are great to build your team around. If you’re a veteran, well then just consider this a helpful reminder.

Goalkeepers

You didn’t have to spend big to get a quality 'keeper in 2016 and I expect 2017 to be the same. Clean sheets are the easiest source of points, but unreliable, so don’t overlook recoveries, which can quickly add up.

Player Team 2017 Price 2016 Points Clean Sheets Saves Recoveries Points Per Game Robles NY $6.0 168 11 100 374 4.9 Rowe LA $5.5 166 10 112 333 5.4 Bingham SJ $6.0 155 8 105 328 4.6 Frei SEA $6.0 150 8 91 306 4.5 Saunders ORL $4.5 149 8 100 354 4.5

Defenders

Aggressive center backs have been the way to go for the past few years. Not only do they rack up defensive bonus points, but they are targets on set plays – those offensive points are the key to a top ranking (and also why you'll see a few fullbacks here).

Player Team 2017 Price 2016 Points Clean Sheets Clearances Interceptions Points Per Game Zimmerman DAL $6.5 169 11 144 104 5.6 Morrow TOR $6.0 165 10 46 71 5.3 Sjoberg COL $6.5 164 13 159 75 5.3 Afful CLB $6.0 163 9 44 78 5.4 Moor TOR $6.0 163 10 118 95 5.1

Midfielders

Defensive midfielders saw a jump is scores last season, but it’s still the playmakers who are the best source of points. Their value is clearly reflected in their price so be on the lookout for consistent lower priced players to supplement the big names.

Player Team 2017 Price 2016 Points Goals Assists Chances Created Points Per Game Piatti MTL $10.0 234 17 6 62 7.3 Kljestan NY $10.0 225 6 20 104 7 Valeri POR $10.0 222 14 7 88 7.4 Alonso SEA $9.5 200 3 4 27 6.3 Feilhaber SKC $10.0 189 7 13 55 6.3

Forwards

The ability to score goals is a characteristic of a great forward, but a high number of shots on goal is what makes a great fantasy forward. If you can find a player who does both, then you’re on the right track so be on the lookout for breakout talent.

Player Team 2017 Price 2016 Points Goals Assists Shots Points Per Game Giovinco TOR $12.0 255 17 15 176 9.1 Villa NYC $10.0 243 23 4 164 7.4 Wright-Phillips NY $10.0 223 24 5 10 6.6 dos Santos LA $10.0 183 13 12 62 6.5 Dwyer SKC $9.0 175 16 3 118 5.3

To get all the latest Fantasy news and advice, download the MLS app and sign up for MLS Fantasy notifications. To sign up for notifications, select the main menu, choose settings. Within the settings menu, select News & Videos notifications and turn on notifications for "Fantasy Soccer."