Toronto FC reward speedy forward Tosaint Ricketts with new contract

Tosaint Ricketts sure made quite an impression on Toronto FC during his initial months with the club.

Toronto FC ensured that Ricketts will remain with them for a good while longer by signing him to a new contract on Thursday. Ricketts, 29, scored a combined five goals in 17 appearances in the regular season and playoffs after arriving to Toronto in July.

“We are pleased to sign Tosaint to a new contract that will keep him at the club for the foreseeable future,” said Toronto FC general manager Tim Bezbatchenko in a prepared statement. “Tosaint is a valued player for both TFC and the Canadian men’s national team. He made an immediate impact upon signing and that continued throughout the season and our run to the MLS Cup.”

Thursday's development is the latest bit of good news for the speedy Ricketts, who began 2017 by starting and scoring in Canada's 4-2 road win over Bermuda last month. He has 55 caps and 15 goals to date on the international stage.