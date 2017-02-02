Philadelphia Union sign winger Fafa Picault

The Philadelphia Union have bolstered their attacking corps with the signing of winger Fafa Picault, announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old joins the Union as a Discovery signing on a one-year contract, with club options for two additional years.

The New York City-born winger has considerable European experience, coming through Italian side Cagliari's academy ranks, before playing professionally in the US with the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Ft. Lauderdale Strikers. He returned to Europe, and in 2015 signed a deal with 2. Bundesliga side St. Pauli. Picault subsequently earned a call-up for the US national team in May 2016, making his national team debut in a friendly against Puerto Rico.

“We are excited to bring Fafa to our club for the 2017 season. He provides depth for us and brings a lot of excitement with his speed and ability to move up and down the pitch,” Union sporting director Earnie Stewart said in a team statement.