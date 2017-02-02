MLS president Mark Abbott discusses the MLS expansion process | ExtraTime

February 2, 20175:15PM EST

MLSsoccer.com's Andrew Wiebe and David Gass sit down with MLS president and deputy commissioner Mark Abbott to discuss the 12-team MLS expansion application process.

Topics: 
Expansion

Stay connected: Get access to breaking news, videos, and analysis from North America's best soccer reporters via "The Kick Off" newsletter or using our FREE mobile app.