Philadelphia Union release new secondary jersey for 2017

A little over a week ago, the Philadelphia Union revealed their 2017 secondary jersey -- and now, the day's here in which you can officially get your own via MLSstore.

This year, the secondary look is mostly white, and features classic Union imagery throughout. Here's how the front and back of the authentic men's version looks:

Here's a look at the women's version:

And finally, here's the long-sleeved version:

Here are some close-up looks at the details.

Get your own Philadelphia Union secondary jersey now on MLSstore.