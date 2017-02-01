Marsch on McCarty trade: "I wish circumstances would've been different"

It was a blockbuster trade this offseason, and left many around MLS stunned.

When the New York Red Bulls traded captain Dax McCarty to the Chicago Fire last month in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money, it was seen as an obvious move for the rebuilding Fire, while the thinking on the Red Bulls' side was to give younger central midfielders Sean Davis and Tyler Adams a chance, while also picking up a cool chunk of GAM.

Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch opened up on the deal with FourFourTwo USA's Paul Tenorio on Wednesday, and while he did tout the Red Bulls' perspective on the deal, he also called aspects of the deal "unfortunate."

“I don’t think that the trade and the way it happened honored the relationship that I had with Dax, and the relationship the club had with Dax, and that’s the unfortunate part,” Marsch said in the story. “When you look around the world when transfers are made, players have to agree to it and then there’s more control of what you do and where you go. Here it doesn’t work that way. That’s just the flat-out reality of our business."

