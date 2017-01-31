USL announces 2017 regular-season schedule

The USL announced its 2017 regular season schedule on Tuesday, unveiling a 30-week, 480-game campaign featuring all 30 of the league’s teams.

The full schedule can be found here.

The league’s 2017 season will begin on Saturday, March 25, with a slate of 13 matches set for opening weekend. The regular season will conclude on Oct. 15, with 14 matches set to be played over the season’s final few days. The USL Cup Playoffs will begin the following weekend with the Eastern and Western Conference quarterfinals.

The 2017 USL Season will also feature a number of nationally-televised matches for the second consecutive year. Specific network and start times for the nationally- and locally-televised matches will be announced in the coming weeks. In addition, through the launch of USL Productions, the league's $10 million investment in broadcast production facilities, all USL matches will be available via the USL Match Center.

MLS has deep ties to USL, with 10 MLS teams set to operate their own USL club in 2017, while 11 others will have a USL team as an affiliate.

List of MLS-owned/affiliated USL teams

Bethlehem Steel FC – Philadelphia Union

Charleston Battery (affiliate) – Atlanta United FC

Charlotte Independence (affiliate) – Colorado Rapids

LA Galaxy II – LA Galaxy

New York Red Bulls II – New York Red Bulls

OKC Energy FC (affiliate) – FC Dallas

Orange County SC (affiliate) – LAFC

Orlando City B – Orlando City

Ottawa Fury FC (affiliate) – Montreal Impact

Pittsburgh Riverhounds (affiliate) – Columbus Crew SC

Portland Timbers 2 – Portland Timbers

Real Monarchs SLC – Real Salt Lake

Reno 1868 FC (hybrid affiliate) – San Jose Earthquakes

Richmond Kickers (affiliate) – D.C. United

Rio Grande Valley FC Toros (hybrid affiliate) – Houston Dynamo

Rochester Rhinos (affiliate) – New England Revolution

Seattle Sounders FC 2 – Seattle Sounders FC

Swope Park Rangers – Sporting Kansas City

Toronto FC II – Toronto FC

Tulsa Roughnecks FC (affiliate) – Chicago Fire

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 – Vancouver Whitecaps FC