USL announces 2017 regular-season schedule

The USL announced its 2017 regular season schedule on Tuesday, unveiling a 30-week, 480-game campaign featuring all 30 of the league’s teams.
The full schedule can be found here.
The league’s 2017 season will begin on Saturday, March 25, with a slate of 13 matches set for opening weekend. The regular season will conclude on Oct. 15, with 14 matches set to be played over the season’s final few days. The USL Cup Playoffs will begin the following weekend with the Eastern and Western Conference quarterfinals.
The 2017 USL Season will also feature a number of nationally-televised matches for the second consecutive year. Specific network and start times for the nationally- and locally-televised matches will be announced in the coming weeks. In addition, through the launch of USL Productions, the league's $10 million investment in broadcast production facilities, all USL matches will be available via the USL Match Center.
MLS has deep ties to USL, with 10 MLS teams set to operate their own USL club in 2017, while 11 others will have a USL team as an affiliate.
List of MLS-owned/affiliated USL teams
Bethlehem Steel FC – Philadelphia Union
Charleston Battery (affiliate) – Atlanta United FC
Charlotte Independence (affiliate) – Colorado Rapids
LA Galaxy II – LA Galaxy
New York Red Bulls II – New York Red Bulls
OKC Energy FC (affiliate) – FC Dallas
Orange County SC (affiliate) – LAFC
Orlando City B – Orlando City
Ottawa Fury FC (affiliate) – Montreal Impact
Pittsburgh Riverhounds (affiliate) – Columbus Crew SC
Portland Timbers 2 – Portland Timbers
Real Monarchs SLC – Real Salt Lake
Reno 1868 FC (hybrid affiliate) – San Jose Earthquakes
Richmond Kickers (affiliate) – D.C. United
Rio Grande Valley FC Toros (hybrid affiliate) – Houston Dynamo
Rochester Rhinos (affiliate) – New England Revolution
Seattle Sounders FC 2 – Seattle Sounders FC
Swope Park Rangers – Sporting Kansas City
Toronto FC II – Toronto FC
Tulsa Roughnecks FC (affiliate) – Chicago Fire
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 – Vancouver Whitecaps FC