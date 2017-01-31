US U-20s gather for final camp before World Cup qualifying tournament

Thirteen MLS players are among those called into the US Under-20 national team's final training camp before they attempt to qualify for this year's FIFA U-20 World Cup.

U-20 head coach Tab Ramos (pictured above) will gather 24 players from Jan. 31-Feb. 10 in Orlando, Florida, then announce his final 20-man roster for the 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship in San Jose, Costa Rica, where the Yanks will open vs. Panama on Feb. 18.

The US will be vying for one of the region's four berths in the World Cup, hosted by South Korea in May and open to players born 1997 or later.

“Our objective for this camp is to continue our preparation for the U-20 World Cup qualifiers,” Ramos said in a US Soccer release. “After having a fitness camp followed by a camp with a combination of fitness and local games, now we are looking to get into game rhythm and select the final roster.”

This camp's MLS contingent is highlighted by Portland's Jeremy Ebobisse and New York City FC's Jonathan Lewis, the No. 3 and No. 4 overall selections in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft. Eleven MLS clubs are represented in all; Real Salt Lake lead the way with three players. The squad also features five college standouts, including Cal goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, son of former US national team head coach Jurgen Klinsmann.

Roster by position:

GOALKEEPERS: Jonathan Klinsmann (University of California; Newport Beach, Calif.), JT Marcinkowski (Georgetown; Alamo, Calif.; San Jose Earthquakes Academy), Brady Scott (De Anza Force; Petaluma, Calif.)

DEFENDERS: Hugo Arellano (LA Galaxy; Norwalk, Calif.), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; Tucson, Ariz.), Aaron Herrera (New Mexico; Casa Grande, Ariz.; Real Salt Lake Academy), John Nelson (Internationals SC; Medina, Ohio), Erik Palmer-Brown (Sporting Kansas City; Lee's Summit, Mo.), Tommy Redding (Orlando City; Oviedo, Fla.), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union; Media, Pa.)

MIDFIELDERS: Danny Acosta (Real Salt Lake; Salt Lake City, Utah), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; Wappingers Falls, N.Y), Coy Craft (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Jonathan Gonzalez (CF Monterrey; Santa Rosa, Calif.), Jeremiah Gutjahr (Indiana University; Bloomington, Ind.), Sebastian Saucedo (Real Salt Lake; Park City, Utah), Jonathan Suarez (Queretaro; Orange County, Calif.), Eryk Williamson (Maryland; Alexandria, Va.; D.C. United Academy)

FORWARDS: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers; Bethesda, Md.), Brooks Lennon (Liverpool; Paradise Valley, Ariz.), Jonathan Lewis (New York City FC; Plantation, Fla.), Victor Mansaray (Seattle Sounders; Des Moines, Wash.), Emmanuel Sabbi (UD Las Palmas; Libertyville, Ill.), Brandon Vazquez (Atlanta United; Chula Vista, Calif.)