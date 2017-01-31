Toronto FC sign DR Congo international defender Chris Mavinga

Toronto FC announced on Tuesday that they signed 25-year-old defender Chris Mavinga.

Mavinga, a former French youth international who plays on the senior level for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, joins Toronto FC from Russian club Rubin Kazan. He joined the Russian side in 2013 but only played one season for the club, going on two separate loan spells to Ligue 1 in France in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

“Adding a player like Chris brings depth to our backline. He is a defender that played in the French national youth system which is recognized around the world as a leader in player development,” Toronto FC GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement released by the club. “We are very excited to add Chris to Toronto FC. His experience at the youth and senior levels will be a welcomed addition to the club.”

Mavinga spent last season on loan to Troyes, where he made 20 Ligue 1 appearances. The former Paris Saint-Germain youth player began his professional career with Liverpool, but didn’t feature for the English Premier League club’s senior squad before joining Belgian club Genk in December 2010. He was sold to French side Rennes in July 2011, making 53 appearances across all competitions before transferring to Kazan following the 2012-13 season.

A former France U-19, U-20 and U-21 international, Mavinga represents DR Congo on the senior level. He has one full cap with the country’s national team.