LA Galaxy sign French winger Romain Alessandrini as Designated Player

The LA Galaxy announced the signing of French midfielder Romain Alessandrini as a Designated Player on Tuesday, filling one of the two DP slots vacated by the offseason departures of Robbie Keane and Steven Gerrard.

Alessandrini, 27, joins LA from Ligue 1 giants Olympique de Marseille, pending the receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 Visa, and will occupy an International roster spot. He will join the Galaxy for preseason training camp at a later date, according to the club.

“We are very excited to add a talented, attacking winger like Romain to our roster,” said Galaxy general manager Pete Vagenas in a club release. “He is in the prime of his career and has spent time playing at a top division in Europe. Romain will play a valuable role in our team’s success this season and we look forward to him joining the team ahead of the 2017 season.”

The winger brings nearly a decade of professional experience in his native land. A product of Marseille's youth academy, he excelled in the lower divisions with FC Gueugnon and Clermont Foot Auvergne 63 before moving up to the top flight with Stade Rennais FC in 2012, and eventually back to his hometown club two years later. Alessandrini racked up a total of 31 goals and 21 assists during his Ligue 1 career.

French national team manager Didier Deschamps called Alessandrini up for international duty in 2013, but the player did not make an appearance as he was forced to withdraw due to a minor injury.